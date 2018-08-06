Overcharging go unabated atSunday bazaars

Surging trend in the rates of essential seasonal vegetables continued for the last one and a half months besides open overcharging which started unabated after the caretaker government took charge as whole administration was busy in making election arrangements and left the public at the mercy of the sellers.

After election, the government hierarchy is in transfer of power mode so no one is checking the price-hike and overcharging too. The rates of all seasonal vegetables further increased this week too while number of vegetables were not sold in weekly makeshift markets due to wrong pricing issues. In open markets, the missing vegetables were sold at almost double rates than the official prices as the vendors claimed that their purchase rates were higher than the official rates issued on the price list.

In makeshift markets, vendors kept these missing items with them and if someone asked them to sell, they demanded the double rates. They said that if interested buyers even buy at double rates so there is no need to display these missing vegetables. They even did not get price cards of these vegetables from the market committee officials.

This week the price of potato new was reduced by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg and potato stored at Rs13 to 12 per kg and sugar-free fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, while market committee issued Rs33 per kg for stored potato while new variety was not available.

The price of onion was further gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg. The price of tomato was also enhanced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Garlic China was fixed, stable at Rs92 to 95 per kg, and garlic local was fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 and China variety was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was stable at Rs155 to 160 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Both cucumber local and farm was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, but not sold on account of wrong pricing issues while in open market sold at Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg. Spinach was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Lemon local was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs101 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs120 kg.

Zucchini local was stable at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, while B-category was sold at Rs60 per kg, A-category at Rs80 per kg. Green chili was stable at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Ladyfinger was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing. Luffa was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was stable at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs230 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Cauliflower was fixed Rs48 to 50 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, not available. Pea was fixed at Rs101 to 104 per kg, not sold.

Different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs58 to 110 per kg, mixed quality was sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs60 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs90 per kg, not sold.

Peach A category was fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, B-category at Rs68 to 70 per kg and mixed sold at Rs120 per kg. Apricot was fixed at Rs130 per kg, rotten was sold at Rs150 per kg. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs58 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Plump special was fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, not available on account of wrong pricing.

Grapes sunderkhani was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, B-category sold at Rs170 per kg; grapes black fixed at Rs121 to 125 per kg, and grapes Gola was fixed Rs88 to 90 per kg but both were not sold. Guava was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs107 to 110 per kg, not sold there. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs78 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.