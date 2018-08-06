Seven-year-old girl raped in Badami Bagh

LAHORE: A seven-year-old girl was raped in the Badami Bagh area on Sunday. Accused identified as Azam raped the girl. Later, the girl’s family and locals staged a protest demonstration against the police over increasing lawlessness in the city and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The protesters blocked a road by burning tyres and chanted slogans against the police.

Man kills brother: A 50-year-old man was killed by his younger brother over a minor issue in Shahdara area on Sunday. The accused identified as Ashiq had severely injured his elder brother Azhar over the issue of tying up cows and fled away from the scene. The injured was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

THREE DIE: Two men and a woman were killed in accidents. A 40-year-old woman was killed by a speeding car in Garhi Shahu area. The victim was identified as Maryam Bibi of Chah Miran, Misri Shah. A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding car near Shalamar Link Road. The victim identified as Abid. Yet in another accident a 58-year-old man was killed by a car near Old Kahna. The victim was identified as Allah Rakha. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 76 culprits including 24 POs and two court absconders and helped 3016 commuters. PHP teams also recovered 516 litres of alcohol, 7 kg and 655 grams of charas, one Kalashnikov, three guns, 12 pistols and 47 bullets from them. PHP teams reunited eight children Ghulam Yasin, Naseer Ahmad, Samiullah, M Asif, M Ali, Tahir, Samina and Rukhsana Bibi with their parents.