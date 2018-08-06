Model-turned-politician Abbas Jafri vows to focus on civic issues in Karachi

KARACHI: Soon to be sworn in, model-turned-politician Abbas Jafri has vowed to focus on civic issues rather than only fashion. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jafri won the provincial assembly constituency PS-125 (Central-III), which has remained a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) stronghold.

Jafri told The News that he would not be addressing the people’s concerns if he were to prioritise the fashion industry over his constituency. “You can’t teach fashion to people who are deprived of potable water and a proper sewerage system.”

Pointing out that even mosques in PS-125 lack water for ablution, he vowed to first work towards providing the basic facilities to the locals before making fashion accessible to them. With 30,687 votes, he defeated the MQM’s Abdul Haseeb (26,818) in the party’s home ground Azizabad, well-known for the Muttahida’s headquarters Nine Zero.