Harris clinches U-17 squash title in HK

LAHORE: Harris Qasim of Punjab won the Junior Under-17 squash title in Hong Kong on Saturday.

According to details provided by Secretary Punjab Squash Association Sheraz Saleem, Harris Qasim beat Korean player Lee Min Woo by 11/5, 11/3 and 11/9 in a very well contested mach. Sheraz informed that PSA sponsored three junior players for this tournament Uzair Rasheed, Farhan Hashmi and Harris Qasim who participated in this mega event in which 128 players from many different countries like Hong Kong, India, Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Jorden, Thailand, China, Egypt, Canada, USA, Chinese Taipei and some other countries. Before final, Harris beat Amir ul Azhar of Malaysia by 3-2 in a very close semifinal. Harris on telephone thanked Punjab squash president Dr. Naeem Mukhtar, Sheraz, VP Tariq Farooq Rana for their support.