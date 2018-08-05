Mother, child saved by PHC

LAHORE : A timely action by a team of the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday saved the lives of a woman and her child when they were shifted to a public sector after a lab technician performed surgery.

According to a press release issued here, a PHC team raided the Noshab Clinic and Ultrasound Centre at Qaim Bharwan, Shorkot tehsil, Jhang district. It was found that lab technician Muees had performed a C-section, and both mother and child were unstable. Their lives were saved after they were immediately removed to Shorkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Muees is a lab technician, and has a homoeopathic doctor degree, but performs different kinds of surgeries. The Centre was closed down, and the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration as well. Meanwhile, the PHC also sealed 77 centres of quacks in different cities.