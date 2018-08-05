Matloob, Ashfaq share lead in Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: Karachi’s Muhammad Ashfaq fired a stunning round of six-under-par 66 share the lead with the seasoned Matloob Ahmed in the second round of the Jubilee General Insurance 20th Sindh Open Golf Championship here on Saturday at Arabian Sea Country Club.

Ashfaq followed up his first round card of 68 with 66 to move at the top of the leader-board with an aggregate of 134 (-10).

Matloob was also in full slow as he carded the day’s best score of seven-under-par 65 to stay within striking distance of winning the prestigious three-day championship hosted by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA).

Defending Champion Shabbir Iqbal made a strong comeback when he leapt 15 places up to finish 7th, on the leader-board after carding 69 in the second round. With an aggregate of 141 (-3), Shabbir is now seven shots off the pace which means that he will have to really do well on the final day to have any chance of retaining the crown.

The two leaders at the top are followed by Ansar Mehmood and M. Munir with aggregates of 5-under-par 139.

In the amateurs category Lahore’s Ahmed Baig and Ghazanfar Mahmood are at the top of the leader-board.

The 54-hole championship carrying a prize basket of Rs3 million will conclude on Sunday (today).