Sun August 05, 2018
August 5, 2018

Beyond the elections

Imran Khan has delivered a balanced victory speech. Now that the elections are over and the PTI has taken the lead. Imran Khan will become PM of all citizens, including those who did not vote for him. The heightened euphoria that gripped election campaigns with bitter exchange of allegations must cease. Let there be accountability for all — as promised by Imran and guaranteed by the constitution.

Enough damage has already been done by bitter acrimonious mudslinging and intrusions by institutions whose job is never to indulge in politics. It is time to move on.

Gull Zaman ( Peshawar )

