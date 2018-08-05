The eye of the tiger

For millions of Pakistanis, the era of corruption has come to an end. Now, the Imran Khan-led government will steer the country to the path to progress. During its election campaign, the PTI presented its 100-day plan and pointed out the steps that it will take to tackle Pakistan’s challenges. Now, almost every Pakistani who has voted the party into power will closely monitor the new government’s performance.

The first thing that the PTI must do is to bring reforms to the education and healthcare sectors. The widening gap between public and private institutions operating in the sector has hit low-income families hard. Public schools in the country aren’t providing quality education and private schools are charging exorbitant fee which most parents cannot afford. Government schools and hospitals should be improved to such an extent that people would prefer government-owned institutions over the private ones. These reforms will definitely pave way for Naya Pakistan.

Muhammed Muslim Shaikh ( Karachi )

*****

The people of Pakistan are delighted to choose Imran Khan as their prime minister. Since the July 25 elections, the PM-in-waiting has been receiving congratulatory calls from around the world. His victory speech has given hope to people who are now waiting for him to take the charge of the country and tackle all its crises.

It is expected that Imran Khan will take effective action to resolve the problems and turn Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country.

Zamir Ahmed Memon ( Shikarpur )

*****

While the majority of people are happy that the PTI will be forming the government, no one is talking about the changes that we have to bring to turn the dream of Naya Pakistan into a reality. We can point our fingers at the politicians, but can we take responsibility for our shortcomings?

The issues, including domestic crimes, sexual harassment, honour killings, early marriages, racial discrimination, class system and the oppression of the working class people, are deeply entrenched in our society. These issues won’t be resolved on their own. We have to take charge to ensure that our country witnesses change. To make Pakistan one of the developed states, we need to improve ourselves in every aspect of our lives.

Kinanah Shahbaz ( Islamabad )