NEF to disburse Rs8 million on scholarships

Islamabad : National Education Foundation (NEF) will disburse around Rs8 million during years 2018 to 2021 on awarding of scholarships for deserving students and widows of the teachers working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) with an aim to strengthen and improve their financial assistance.

The amount would be given through scholarships programme of NEF under which 849 school going to master level students and 60 widows would be benefited during three years, said Director General NEF Rafiq Tahir on Friday.

Talking to this agency, he said that the NEF scholarship programme over the years has occupied significant position in promoting welfare activities for the children and widows of Federal Government teachers.

The programme would promote welfare activities for the teachers and educationists of the Federal Government Institutions by providing scholarship and assistance to students and teachers in general, and to students and families of teachers in Federal Government institutions in particular, Rafiq Tahir told.

He further emphasized that this activity shall be carried out of the return on the endowment fund of Federal Teacher Foundation transferred on its merger with National Education Foundation.

NEF has revised eligibility criteria for need based scholarships and the financial assistance will be analysed on the basis of monthly income, he added.

Sharing the details of the programme he said that the financial assistance will be analysed on the basis of monthly income of parents of student/child which should be less than Rs60,000 per month.

The orphan children of deceased federal teachers, children of single parent (Separate and divorced teachers), children of federal teacher in BPS 16 and below are eligible to apply for scholarships, he informed.

He said that the scholarships are purely on need based for those students who have great score in class and low income to achieve their goals.

The beneficiaries will be selected for one year through cheques, he added.

It is pertinent to note that National Education Foundation (NEF) have its geographical outreach in Federal Administration and Tribal Areas (FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The NEF scholarships are granted to the beneficiaries in instalments while the beneficiaries of the programme are children of deceased, retired, in-service and widows of federal government teachers.