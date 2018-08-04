Sat August 04, 2018
Islamabad

APP
August 4, 2018

Painting exhibition at RAC on August 6

Islamabad : Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) would organise a group painting exhibition ‘Beautiful Pakistan’ on August 6 in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Senior officials of RAC told this agency that the young artists from across the country have submitted two landscape paintings which would be further selected by the jury for the exhibition.

The basic aim to organise the painting exhibition was to provide the opportunity to the people of twin cities to see art work of different regions and to celebrate Independence Day.

He said that the painting exhibition will prove that platform of Rawalpindi Arts Council has not been confined to Rawalpindi but for artists from all over Pakistan.

