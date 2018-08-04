SIL wins national mock trial contest

Islamabad : The School of International Law's students claimed the first position at the National Mock Trial here and were declared the National Champions.

The Pakistan National Mock Trial was an initiative of the US State Department. Law colleges from all over the country participated in it.

The School of International Law's team consisting of the first year LLB students completed a set of preliminary questions and was chosen as the one of the top 12 teams to contest in the trial.

Waqar Ahmed and Sohail Khan acted as counsellors for the prosecution, whereas Jannat Khokar and Maaz Ahmed presented the case for the defence. Sheroz Khalid played the role of the lead witness.

The SIL applauded the team and their coach Hasham Qaiser for the accomplishment and said it was extremely proud of the quality of arguments presented by them throughout the prestigious competition.

"It has been extremely rewarding to observe next generation lawyers in Pakistan as they presented such articulate and such persuasive arguments," principal Nida Tareen.

She said she hoped that the tradition continued and law students were provided more opportunities to engage in practical legal training.

The principal said the SIL was an Islamabad-based affiliate centre for the University of London and had been providing the LLB Hons and LLM courses since 2011.