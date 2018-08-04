NH&MP reunites child with family

Islamabad : National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Friday reunited a seven-year old child with his family as he was left behind at Kallar Kahar North Service Area in a haste by his parents.

NH&MP spokesperson told APP that the motorway police received a message on its helpline 130 in the morning from the missing child’s father who informed that he had left behind his son Mubeen by mistake and now they had reached almost 35km away from Kallar Kahar.

On this, Senior Superintendent of Police of M-2 North Jamil Hashmi directed the Beat chief patrolling officer (CPO) to respond immediately.

Inspector General of Police NH&MP Amir Zulfiqar awarded the cash reward and commendation certificates to the beat officer and his team in recognition of their swift response.