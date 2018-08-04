Afghan woman seeks CJ help for her release

ISLAMABAD: Afghan woman imprisoned for possessing fake Pakistani visa has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to help her release enabling her to meet her seven-month-old ailing son in Canada.

Fatima Kamal travelled to Pakistan for obtaining Canadian visa from Canadian embassy in Pakistan. Before that she obtained Pakistani visa and while her stay in Pakistan, her Pakistani visa got expired. Amjid Ali, a close relative of Fatima Kamal in his application has informed that being a totally illiterate woman, she had to travel back to Afghanistan and at Torkham border someone got her passport stamped with Pakistani visa against 50 dollars.

In Pakistan, he said immigration officials arrested her for possessing fake visa. Fatima Kamal however, said that she is totally illiterate and didn't know if the visa was fake or real and the person at Torkham border deceived her. Amjid Ali further stated in the application that Pakistani authorities arrested her and produced before the court of a magistrate. The magistrate awarded her punishment of one month imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000. He said that she is expected to be released on August 23 that is Eidul Azha day throughout the world.

Amjid Ali requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to help her release as her seven-month-old son is in life and death situation in Canada. He said if Fatima doesn’t travel to Canada, her visa will get expired and she will not be able to see him forever. He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of it and issue order to release her on humanitarian grounds.