Gor Mahia to play 9 games in 3 weeks

NAIROBI: Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are scheduled to play nine matches in the next three weeks as they look to defend their league title and reach the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase.

Unbeaten in the Kenyan top flight, Gor have to play seven league matches and two Confederation Cup ties against Rwanda’s Rayon Sport and USM Alger of Algeria.“We are going to be stretched, but I have confidence in the squad,” said Gor Mahia’s English coach Dylan Kerr. “We must need to stay injury free, remain focused and must be very careful. I know with luck and good recovery, the results will be positive.”

Gor are expected to play one league match every three days, and need only five points from their seven remaining games to win the title for the 17th time.They are also heading the Confederation Cup group D table, and require only two points from the two matches to clinch a historic quarter-final place in the second-tier African tournament.

Gor host Rayon Sport at the Kasarani Stadium on August 19 before winding up against USM Alger in Algeria a week later.