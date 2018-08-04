Tree plantation

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) launched the tree plantation campaign ‘Green Punjab’ by planting a sapling at the lawns of the council as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Green Task Force Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir was chief guest of the ceremony flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The Council has set a target of planting 500 hundred different kinds of plants and fruit trees in the month of August. Every class would sapling a plant besides the students would take part in the campaign individually.

Speaking on the occasion, Green Task Force Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir said that trees play an important role in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution. He said people should plant a maximum number of trees to mitigate global warming. He appealed to people to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause.