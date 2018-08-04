Siraj urges Imran to fulfil Islamic state promise

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said secular and liberal lobbies are overjoyed on the poor electoral show of religious parties, but warned that such lobbies would not be able to freely pursue their agenda of converting Pakistan into secular state since people had always strived for the enforcement of Islamic system and laid down their lives for that cause.

He said, “The JI would watch if new government got dictation and functioned on directives. “If the Qibla of the government is other than Holy Makkah, we will set it right”, he said delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid. He said the US authorities were glad that people had rejected extremism and terrorism by “defeating Islamist parties in Pakistan”, but the fact was that the US itself was promoting terrorism and extremism in the whole world. He said the list of US invasions on humanity all over the world was long. The US is the only country in the world to drop nuclear bombs which annihilated millions of innocent human beings. The Americans even bombed a factory preparing milk for infants in Sudan. The US is mainly responsible for the killings of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir, he added. He said that if the new government also acted on Washington’s dictation, it would also lose public support in no time.

Sirajul Haq said JI wanted Imran Khan to fulfil his commitment to build the country as an Islamic state on the pattern of the Madina state. He said that a beginning in this direction should be made soon. He said the JI would welcome every good work of the new government. However, he said if the government tried to change the direction of the country, the JI would be the biggest obstacle in its way. He said JI had always struggled for the enforcement of the Islamic system as it wanted to see the country as an Islamic welfare state. He was sure that the sacrifices of the JI workers for the great cause would not go waste.

He said that during the election campaign, JI workers had approached the people in every nook and corner of the country and sought the public support for Islamic system. He said the hurdles arising in their way of JI workers could not shatter their resolve and they would continue to strive for the cause till their last breath and they were sure to be successful in the last run.