PTI, MQM-P sign nine-point MoU

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday signed a nine-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the formation of a new government in the Centre with ‘certain matters’ yet to be agreed upon.

This was formally revealed by the PTI and MQM-P leaders during a media talk in Banigala. The two sides reached an agreement following a meeting at the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The MoU carries signatures of MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari, member Rabita Committee, and PTI leader Arif Alvi, who is also Karachi-based and heads the Sindh PTI Chapter.

MQM-P’s top leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they respected the PTI mandate and wished it also reciprocated. He also emphasised that it was time that provincial administrative units were created and Dr Alvi clarified that their position was that such matters would be addressed through devolution of power to local governments.

The MQM leader said that the two sides agreed to move forward, taking along the caravan of democracy and insisted his party continued to remain in every government installed in the Centre. He maintained like many other parties, they also had reservations regarding the July 25 polls.

The MoU says that the resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding the Karachi census and as decided in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should be implemented immediately.

In line with the PTI and MQM manifesto, the local government system in Sindh and Punjab does not conform to the constitutional requirements under Section 140 A. The PTI will support the petition of the MQM-P, which is before theSupreme Court of Pakistan in this regard.

The Karachi operation shall be reviewed in totality and in consultation with all the stakeholders. All parties should have a level playing field and be taken to its logical conclusion and if someone’s rights were breached, these should be mitigated.

All appointments in the government should be based on merit and according to law through an accredited and impartial testing system. Octroi was abolished in 1988, the decision made then was that the affected cities would be compensated with a share in proportion to the loss, in lieu of Octroi taxes. That decision should be implemented fully.

The urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi, have been severely neglected in the past. A direct financial package will be announced immediately that shall be disbursed by the federal government, with special emphasis on water.

Both parties shall strive to introduce police reforms as implemented by PTI in KP and promised by MQM-P in its manifesto, so that police is de-politicised and recruited with merit in letter and spirit according to law that envisages local recruitment.

A university of international level and repute shall be established in Hyderabad. It is agreed in line with the statement given by PTI chairman, election audit will take place about the constituencies pointed out by MQM-P.

During media chat, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the MQM-P and noted the people of Karachi fully backed them and they would support the MQM-P's petition in the apex court with regard to local bodies.

Tareen maintained that there were issues pertaining to water, sewerage and transport in Karachi, and promised a special package for the mega city. He welcomed MQM-P in PTI-led proposed government.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they came on Imran Khan's invitation and had already discussed things when a PTI delegation met them in Karachi a few days back "Whatever is agreed between us that is a constitutional requirement and need of the country," he said about the MoU.

He said that PTI had assured them of its cooperation on census issue, whereas they also held talks on delimitation of constituencies as well. "Today, both MQM and PTI have a mandate in Karachi. There is a need for review of Karachi operation and taking it to a logical conclusion,” he said. Khalid Maqbool pointed out that a few things needed to be finalised between the two parties, expressing hope that this would be done amicably.