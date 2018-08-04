Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Delhi sends extradition request to UK for fugitive billionaire

NEW DELHI: India has asked Britain to extradite billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, one of the main accused in the $2 billion loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Modi´s whereabouts have been unknown since PNB in January said that two jewellery groups headed by Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, defrauded the bank for years by raising foreign credit using fake guarantees.

The international police agency Interpol last month issued a request to find and arrest Modi. But on Thursday, India´s foreign affairs ministry told parliament it had sent an extradition request for Modi to Britain.

It did not specify how it knew Modi was there. Modi and Choksi have denied wrongdoing. Lawyers for both could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar