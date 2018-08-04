Pakistan squash players rise in rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior and senior squash players improved their international rankings, with three juniors breaking into top-10 in under-17. According to junior rankings released by World Squash Federation (WSF) on Friday, in the under-17 category, Abbas Zeb is ranked third, while Uzair Shaukat and Haris Qasim are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Zeeshan Zeb achieved the 31st ranking position and Shahab Khan is ranked 38th, while Asadullah Khan is ranked 66th.In the under-19 category, Kashif Asif is ranked seventh and Abbas Zeb is ranked eighth, while Haris Iqbal is ranked 18th. Mansoor Zaman achieved the 21st place.

Naveed Rehman is ranked 30th and Haris Qasim 36th, while Uzair Shaukat and Mohammad Uzair achieved 45th and 67th spots, respectively. According to the seniors’ ranking released by Professional Squash Association (PSA) for August, Tayyab Aslam rose to the 71st place from 95th. Asim Khan retained the 88th place. Farhan Mehboob jumped from 94th to 89th position. Farhan Zaman jumped to 91st spot from 104th place. Ahsan Ayaz is ranked 98th.