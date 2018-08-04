Sat August 04, 2018
August 4, 2018

Build hospitals

Many governments have come and gone, but none of them ever thought of setting up at least one state-of-the-art public hospital. It may be mentioned that many Pakistani doctors working in reputed hospitals abroad would have gladly opted to work in their own country, had they been provided with required facilities.

The new government would be in saddle hopefully by August 14. The people of Pakistan have pinned a lot of hopes on this government and waiting impatiently to see Imran Khan’s style of governance. It is hoped that the new government will work on the construction of a hospital in the country. The treatment in this hospital should be free for people.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi

