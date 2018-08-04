Tile makers demand transparent ITPs

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Ceramic and Tiles Manufacturers’ Association (APCTMA) on Friday demand to adopt transparent fixation of Import Tariff Prices (ITPs) on ceramic and porcelain tiles based on reliable data available on the official websites of exporting countries.

The association said that the local tiles industry was struggling to stay afloat due to low valuation of imported tiles of all origins. “With increase in minimum wages and energy costs over the years, especially in Iran and China, it doesn’t make sense how the ITPs of these tiles can be this low,” APCTMA spokesperson said. The ITP of tiles under the category of 12”x12”ceramics was reduced from $3.7 per square meter in 2004 to $3.04 in 2016; 24”x24” polished porcelain reduced from $7.55 per square meter in 2004 to $5.51 in 2016; and ceramic/ porcelain borders reduced from $26 per square meter in 2004 to $20 in 2016, the spokesperson informed. Even after the imposition of 45 percent regulatory duty on top of 20 percent customs duty, the imported tiles are much cheaper due to lower valuations only. “For example, 24”x24” ceramic tile which is being sold for $5-6 per square meter in Iran is being imported in Pakistan for $4 only,” they explained.