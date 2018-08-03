Trump gets new letter from Kim

WASHINGTON: The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump had received a new letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, without disclosing its contents.

With little public sign of progress toward Trump´s aim of Korean denuclearisation, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair´s June 12 summit.

"A letter to President Trump from Chairman Kim was received on August 1," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. "The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement."