Facilities at transgender clinic to be enhanced

LAHORE: The Punjab AIDS Control Programme will improve its screening initiative for the transgender community at Fountain House, Lahore, through enhanced services.

The Punjab AIDS Control Technical Committee decided on Thursday to enhance the services at Pakistan’s first exclusive transgender clinic at Fountain House. The committee decided to take measures to reduce stigma attached with HIV. The strategy envisages deputing more human resource at the centre to facilitate priority treatment and rehab of HIV/AIDS patients and enhance counseling. Punjab AIDS Control Programme Director Dr Asim Altaf approved recommendations for improvement in services at the transgender clinic.

In partnership with Akhuwat Khawaja Sara Rehab Programme and Fountain House, the PACP has set up the Pakistan’s first ever exclusive transgender clinic where free screening for hepatitis B and C, HIV and other diseases is provided along with free vaccination for hepatitis B and free treatment for hepatitis C.

Dr Asim Altaf said, “We have explored ways to improve the services and make the centre broad-based treatment centre where transgender community can be provided with more free services.” He said it would include facilitating the transgender community with maximum possible treatment facilities for cardiac and gastro intestinal problems through partner engagement. The enhanced services will include more preventive and treatment services, vaccination, counselling/nutrition sessions, he added. “Transgender people are the most deprived community in our society. For comprehensive healthcare for them across Punjab, we will need support of partners,” Dr Asim Altaf said.

The PACP has also partnered with Walled City of Lahore Authority for screening and rehab of transgender people and the people with high risk behaviour in the Walled City. As part of the joint initiative, two centres have been set up in the city where comprehensive services of rehabilitation, screening, treatment as well as vocational training, microfinance and school were available.