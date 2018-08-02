Thu August 02, 2018
Islamabad

August 2, 2018

Brazilian admiral meets air chief

Islamabad :Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces Admiral Ademir Sobrinho visited Air Headquarters here on Wednesday, says a press release.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the guard of honour. Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest.

Brazilian admiral appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel. Air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

