NAB for accountability for all policy through zero tolerance

Islamabad : Corruption is mother of all evils which is a silent killer and is one of the major hurdles in way to the progress and prosperity of the country.

NAB under the leadership of its Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy through ‘zero tolerance’ and ‘self accountability’ across the board. Being apex anti-corruption organisation, NAB was established to eradicate corruption from the country and to recover looted money from corrupts, says a press release.

So far National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs296 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which is record achievement. NAB has filed more than 1,200 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts in different parts of the country against corrupt which are under trial. NAB is planning to file applications for early hearing of all the references under trial in respective Accountability Courts so that looted money should be recovered from corrupt and deposit in the national exchequer which will help in increasing the remittances of Pakistan and development of the country would be completed well in time. Due to its effective actions and 77 per cent conviction ratio, NAB is role model institution among SAARC countries and its performance has appreciated by all reputed national and international organizations.

This is just because of the proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement adopted by the present NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and involving all segments of society especially youth to aware them about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. Today, NAB is the only organisation who has established 55,000 character building societies of students throughout the country. Due to this reason, today eradication of corruption is the voice of the whole nation and NAB under the leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, is fully geared up and perfected its procedures to come up to the expectations of the nation for corruption free Pakistan.

He believes NAB is not for victimisation against anyone. NAB would not be used to take revenge from anyone. He urged NAB officials to complete inquiries and investigations strictly on merit that too without caring about any duress or favour.