HSSC-II exam results before Eid

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II (12th Grade) annual examinations within a fortnight before the Eidul Azha festival.
The results of the HSSC-I annual examinations will be announced afterward.
The FBISE had held the HSSC exams in April and May.
According to a relevant board official, though the schedule hasn’t been finalised yet, the results of the HSSC-II exams will be announced in the middle of August before Eidul Azha, which is likely to take place on August 22.
