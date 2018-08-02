CDA, MCI employees to get Eid bonus

Islamabad: In light of decision of the board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the employees of CDA and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) will get Eid allowance ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the gazetted employees from BPS-16 and above will get Eid allowance equal to half running basic pay while non-gazetted employees of BPS-1 to BPS-16 will be given the special allowance equal to their one running basic salary.

All the employees would get their salaries for the month of August along with Eid allowance on August 17, five days before expected date of Eidul Azha to enable them purchase sacrificial animals. The decision would be applicable to Muslim employees of CDA and MCI only.