‘New govt’s foundations laid on horsetrading’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq Wednesday said the foundations of the new elected government were being laid on horse-trading again.

In a statement, the JI chief said the nation had been sincerely desiring to see the rotten political system weeded out, but politicians always thrust it back on them after getting elected, instead of evolving a new corruption-free welfare state.

He said the JI wanted reforms in the system to provide relief to the common man from a myriad of problems. The Jamaat-e-Islami chief said the party did not believe in opposition for the sake of opposition. He said in a democratic system a strong opposition served as a mirror.

“The JI would not feel shy of appreciating good actions of the new government’, he said. However, the Jamaat-e-Islami would play its role if any action was taken to damage the identity and the honour of the country, he maintained.

He said all parties would decide a common line of action at the APC on Thursday (today).Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaquat Baloch alleged the ongoing ‘trading’ of independent assembly members was nothing short of spreading thorns in the path of Imran Khan’s government.

He said despite all efforts for the PTI victory, the party had not been able to secure the majority in assemblies. Baloch said it seemed early days of late Muhammad Khan Junejo and Mir Zafrullah Jamali were back again.

He said votes of religious parties showed if their leaders were united, the patriotic and Islam loving voters would revert to them.He said the US was happy over the split in the religious forces of the country and now it was a challenge for the religious leadership whether they should continue to serve the agenda of the enemy or endeavour to foil their designs.

Baloch said the opposition parties should refrain from taking any action against the Constitution and the democratic norms. He said protest against rigging would continue.He urged the government to refrain from approaching the IMF but rather find other ways to meet resources constraints.

80 new ACs installed at LGH: The installation of 80 new air conditioners at the Lahore General Hospital has been completed. It will help in upgrading the environment for the patients. According to a press release, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that work would be started soon for construction of new sheds for the attendants of the patients.

He appreciated the administration for installing new air conditioners in minimum possible time. The principal was told that the new units would be benefiting surgical unit 1, 2 and 3, orthopedic unit 2, gestro ward and emergency operation theatre.

The principal also called upon the doctors and para medical staff to continue their efforts in providing best services to the patients as it would be their best asset in life here and hereafter.

Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-ud-Din said that steps were taken on war footing basis to make the new air conditioners functional so that patients could get benefit of it in extreme weather.

He said a number of other steps were also being taken for improvement of the standard in the LGH and no leniency would be shown in this regard. Both the officials took a round of the hospital and inspected the newly installed air conditioners.