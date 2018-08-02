Hot, humid weather

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Meteorological Department officials said that seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Garhi Dupatta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kamra.