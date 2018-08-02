WAPDA record second consecutive win in Asia Club Volleyball

KARACHI: WAPDA recorded their second successive victory when they defeated Turkmenistan’s Binagar Club 3-2 in their second group outing of the preliminaries of the AVC 2018 Asia Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Wednesday.

After losing the first set 17-25, WAPDA fought back strongly and won the second set 25-21. They continued their fine power-spiking and won the third set 25-17. In the fourth set, Binagar forced WAPDA to make mistakes and took the set 25-18 to level it 2-2.

In the decisive fifth set, a gruelling fight was witnessed with WAPDA eventually taking it 15-13 to seal a hard-earned win.WAPDA will now face Sichuan, a Chinese club, in the quarter-finals league on Friday (tomorrow). On Tuesday, WAPDA had beaten hosts Myanmar’s Asia World Club in straight sets.