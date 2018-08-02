Thu August 02, 2018
World

AFP
August 2, 2018

S Korean cult leader held

SEOUL: The leader of a South Korean doomsday cult has been arrested for allegedly holding some 400 followers captive in Fiji by subjecting them to violence and barbaric rituals, a police official said on Wednesday. Shin Ok-ju, founder of the Grace Road Church, and three other cult leaders were arrested when they arrived at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport last week. "Pastor Shin and the three others face charges of using violence in forcing followers to stay in Fiji", a police official said.

