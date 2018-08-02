MQM-L man among five arrested

Rangers personnel on Wednesday arrested five suspects in raids in the city. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said a raid was conducted in Gulberg from where a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London activist, Ateeb Hussain, said to be involved in target killing cases, was arrested.

A raid was also conducted in Baghdadi area which resulted in the arrest of Abdul Hafeez, a member of the notorious Ghaffar Zikri gang. He was said to be involved in drug peddling cases. The suspect was also operating a drug den in the area.

Another drug peddler, Mohammad Naveed, was also arrested from Baghdadi. He was said to be involved in a number of drug peddling cases. The soldiers also carried out a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar as a result of which two suspects, Najeebullah and Mohammad Badal, were arrested. They were involved in street crimes and other heinous offences. The Rangers personnel seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the suspects and handed them over to the local police.