LCCI launches trade directory

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday launched LCCI Classified Directory of Trade and Industry having data of 3,837 manufacturers, 3,889 exporters, 6,860 importers, 3,245 traders, 44 indenting agents and 5,282 from services sector, a statement said.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid launched the directory giving insight into 72 leading business sectors, which have been divided into 473 sub categories. The directory will prove an essential reference for every firm having business interests, it added. The LCCI president said LCCI is the only chamber in the country that is regularly publishing the sector-specific directories for its members. The LCCI directory has been designed to help business entrepreneurs know about the businesses. This new directory will enable the businessmen to be more involved with the economic development activities, he said.