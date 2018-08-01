Wed August 01, 2018
A
APP
August 1, 2018

Brazilian military chief calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Admiral Ademir Sobrinho, Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including bilateral military cooperation, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral military engagements were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in the war against terrorism. Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada where guard of honour was presented to him.

