Railways launches tree plantation drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Division of Pakistan Railways on Tuesday launched a tree plantation campaign. Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Anwar Sadaat Marwat formally launched the drive by planting a sapling at the Peshawar Railways Rest House here. Other railways officials were present.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Division of Pakistan Railways on Tuesday launched a tree plantation campaign. Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Anwar Sadaat Marwat formally launched the drive by planting a sapling at the Peshawar Railways Rest House here. Other railways officials were present.
Comments