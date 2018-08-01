Wed August 01, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 1, 2018

Railways launches tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Division of Pakistan Railways on Tuesday launched a tree plantation campaign. Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Anwar Sadaat Marwat formally launched the drive by planting a sapling at the Peshawar Railways Rest House here. Other railways officials were present.

