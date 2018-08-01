I will respect Imran’s decision on KP CM: Khattak

NOWSHERA: PTI senior leader Pervaiz Khattak Tuesday said the decision to appoint the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister rested with the party chief Imran Khan and he will fully respect his decision without demur. He was talking to reporters before leaving for Islamabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and former provincial minister Shah Farman were also present on the occasion.

Khattak asserted that there was no grouping in the party and Imran Khan would decide about all key nominations. The KP ex-chief minister said he had requested Imran Khan to allow him to serve the province. However, he hastened to add that he would abide by the party discipline.

Khattak said PTI leaders Jehangir Tareen and Asad Umar had offered him the coveted slots of President of Pakistan, Speaker National Assembly and federal minister but he declined the offers. "I am a politician who wants to stay in touch with the people," he remarked. The PTI leader urged some media outlets to avoid speculating about the nomination of chief minister.

He maintained that the name of the chief minister had not been finalised. "The media should not carry unconfirmed reports about me," he said.

Khattak said Imran Khan had entrusted him some key responsibilities and he was going to Islamabad to attend important party meetings at Banigala and help form governments in the Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at the Centre.

Khattak said he had strengthened the PTI in the province and roped in a number of electables and that’s the reason behind the crushing defeat of all the political parties in the recent general election.

Khattak said the PTI managed to get two-thirds majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Khattak said after the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with the province he focused on the tribal areas to muster the support of tribal people.

Meanwhile, the Nowshera District Council through a resolution requested the PTI central leadership to re-appoint Pervaiz Khattak as chief minister of the province. The council meeting was held at the Nowshera District Hall with convener Ashfaq Ahmad Khan in the chair. District Nazim Liaquat Khattak said Pervaiz Khattak was the rightful contender for the chief minister. He said Pervaiz Khattak initiated mega development projects and introduced landmark reforms in various departments during his previous five years stint in the province.