UAE begins visa amnesty scheme from today

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to begin an amnesty scheme for people living in the country illegally from today (August 1) allowing illegal residents to leave the UAE without having to pay overstay fines or getting a ban.

The amnesty is also providing residents six months to search for a job and fix the visa related issues. The three-month amnesty titled ‘Protect yourself by modifying your status’ that runs till October 31.

It also provides opportunities to over-stayers who wish to legalise their residency status and stay in the UAE to work. According to amnesty scheme, illegal residents will also have the option of applying for a temporary six-month visa to allow them to search for employment.

However, if someone doesn’t find a job within six months, they must exit the country, according to the official of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

The UAE authorities have made arrangements to receive amnesty seekers at nine centres across the country. In Dubai, the centre will be in Al Aweer while in other emirates they will be at the main immigration offices. In Abu Dhabi, the amnesty centres will be at immigration offices in Shahama, Al Ain and Al Gharbia in Al Dhafra Region.

These centres will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays. The different foreign diplomatic missions including Pakistan missions have engaged community organisations to enhance awareness about the amnesty.

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai also set up helpline desk and phone line service to guide the community avail the opportunity if they have any visa related issue.