Nishikori feels ‘tough’ after overcoming wrist injury

WASHINGTON: Japan’s Kei Nishikori, back on form after a torn right wrist tendon, returns to the scene of his most recent outdoor title hoping to launch another strong US Open run.

The 28-year-old seventh seed enters the 50th Washington Open with confidence after his first Wimbledon quarter-final appearance, where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.“After coming back from injury, I’m enjoying the challenge this year,” Nishikori said Monday. “I feel like I’m going to be tough again. My wrist is OK now. I’m going to try and get into the top 10 again. That’s my goal and motivation.”

World number 20 Nishikori, who beat John Isner in the 2015 Washington hardcourt final, has not won a title since taking the 11th of his career at Memphis in 2016. He has lost his past seven ATP finals, most recently in May to Rafael Nadal at Monte Carlo.

Nishikori reached a career-best fourth in the rankings in 2015, but tumbled during his six-month ATP wrist injury layoff. This year he has started to rebuild his ranking.

“Feeling great again. Had a couple days off after Wimbledon and started working again,” Nishikori said. “I’m trying to keep my intensity up. I got a little confidence going to the final at Monte Carlo.“Still I feel it sometimes, but most of the time I’m feeling great. Now I’m enjoying playing tennis again.”