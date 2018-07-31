Jazz embarks on digitalisation journey

Islamabad: Jazz has embarked on a journey to further digitalise Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in partnership with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and the World Bank.

This will see the mobile operator invest resources in the province’s ‘Durshal’ programme and empowerment of youth through employable digital skills under the KPITB ‘Youth Employment Programme’.

As per agreement amongst the three entities, Jazz will proliferate the benefits of connectivity and digital enablement across KP under its ‘Make Your Mark’ programme by empowering youth through technology and Digital Skills & Literacy.

This agreement to further the benefits of digitalization in KP was signed last year, after which Jazz took on a leading role at this year’s Digital Youth Summit held in Peshawar, KP. Following that, Jazz is now moving ahead with its support of KPITB’s Durshal project by creating synergies between its already establish National Incubation Center in Islamabad and Durshal Community Innovation labs (CIL), along with provision of technical expertise and mentorship, and funding to improve current IT infrastructure available at these centres.

Durshal, meaning “gateway” in Pashto, is KPITB’s project that has been envisaged to anchor KP’s digital transformation by establishing a network of community spaces across the province with the goal of enabling the youth to collaborate, innovate, access training, and launch new businesses.

The project has seen the development of Durshal CILs at various places in the province along with Durshal Government Innovation Lab, which aims at introducing digital governance at KP’s government departments. “Our partnership with KPITB and the World Bank is all about bridging the digital divide and bringing the benefits of this digital age to youth and industries across Pakistan,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz.

“It gives me immense pleasure to take our partnership to the next level by actively participating in the KP government’s programs to enhance digital opportunities for the youth by way of incubation hubs and inculcation of digital skills.” “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board remains focused on KP's Digital Strategy.