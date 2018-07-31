More tree plantation demanded along expressway

Islamabad: People regularly travelling along the Expressway from Islamabad to Rawat urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to plant more saplings during current tree plantation drive on locations along the roadside having no trees during.

Saplings planted at expressway from I-8 interchange to Faizabad during its construction phase has disappeared due to negligence and required the urgent attention of the Capital Development Authority.

CDA had not yet finalised its program to start urgent tree plantation drive in the federal capital. However, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Joudat Ayaz launched the Monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting 500 saplings at green belt of F-10/F-11. ICT Administration has set a target of planting 1000 trees each at various sites in urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

The chief commissioner said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings as trees play an important role in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution.

He said the ICT Administration wants to start a movement by involving students, civil society and other departments so that more and more trees could be placed.

Joudat Ayaz said tree plantation plays an important role in keeping the environment clean and controlling land erosion and floods, however it is noticed that everybody is focusing on tree plantation whereas no one is focusing on protecting the already planted trees.

Already planted saplings are mainly eaten up by grazing animals and some action is required for protection of newly planted saplings.