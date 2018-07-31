NAB hands over cheque to housing society

LAHORE: Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), NAB Lahore, Khaleeq-uz-Zaman on Monday handed over a cheque of recovered amount worth Rs3.783 million to President of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Cooperative Housing Society Muhammad Asghar.

National Accountability Bureau Lahore has been probing SLIC Cooperative Housing Society corruption case in which land measuring 5,000 kanal was sold and purchased at exorbitant rates with the alleged connivance of Society’s former officials and area Patwaris which caused a loss of Rs130 million to Society, whereas, NAB Lahore got arrested numerous accused involved in this scam and complete recovery of looted money is underway, whereby, Rs120 million have, so far, been returned to Society’s current administration after recovery from corrupt elements.

On the occasion, Khaleeq-uz-Zaman said that NAB’s Prosecution Wing is the backbone of the Bureau which consists of highly professional and hardworking prosecutors. By the hard work they display during case proceedings, NAB Lahore’s conviction rate currently remains near 80 percent. Moreover, NAB Lahore has recovered a hefty amount of Rs477.375 million from culprits in different corruption cases.