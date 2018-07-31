Tue July 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Tree plantation

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram inaugurated tree plantation campaign at the campus here on Monday. Prof Javed said global warming and increased frequency of heat waves have become a threat to the environment.

He said trees played important role in reducing occurrences of natural calamities. “Tree plantation is the only way to save our world from the danger of global warming”, he said adding that tree plantation and nature conservation needed to be promoted. The VC said that more than 1,000 saplings would be planted at the UHS’ city and Kala Shah Kaku campuses during the ongoing campaign. He urged the students and the faculty to participate in the drive so the future generation would not suffer the potential havoc of droughts, famine and water scarcity.

