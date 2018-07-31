Pindi Cantt hospital upgraded

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has almost completed work on the upgradation of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH), up to 500 bedded modern teaching hospital, recognised by PMDC.

This was stated by RCB Executive Officer Sibtain Raza while talking to ‘The News’ here Monday in his office. He told that the project of upgradation of CGH has become possible due to untiring efforts of former CEO, Dr. Saima Shah of RCB who is now Director of ML&C, Rawalpindi Region.

As a part of the plan the hospital is being fully furnished with latest electro-medical equipment already on the way from Japan. Highly qualified and well experienced physicians and surgeons have already been selected on merit. The deployment of administrative staff has already been done, whereas doctors and equipments are in the process of deployment

Availability of such a grand and modern health facility with Cantonment Boards fixed rates for medical treatment shall ease the life of the residents of Rawalpindi being the most modern and largest CGH in Cantonment areas of entire Pakistan.

The CEO told that while work on the upgradation of Cantt General Hospital (CGH) is about to complete, some of the elements believing in status quo and feeling vulnerable due to their own vested interest within CGH, headed by few young doctors started agitating and spreading disinformation and defamation of the administration and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

It is reiterated that for the larger public interest and to provide better health facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi, the process of upgradation of CGH shall continue. Basic service structure and promotions of existing permanent doctors as well as paramedical staff of CGH already employed by CGH Rawalpindi shall remain in vogue and will not be affected.

It is pertinent to mention that this fact was also made clear to the then Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Saeed, who unfortunately failed to convey the same to doctors and para medical staff of CGH. On the contrary he alongwith un-scrupulous element i.e. few temporarily engaged doctors/staff having vested interests twisted the facts and instigated the permanent doctors and staff, against the positive improvement being brought into the hospital, who eventually got worried about their future career because of harassing propaganda by the said instigators.

Having made factual position clear the permanent staff of CGH Rawalpindi should remain calm and continue working as per routine as their interests are being safeguarded and taken care of by the administration. The RCB and new administration of hospital is engaged in addressing routine administrative problems, whereas their main focus is to continue on upgradation process i.e. deployment of latest electro-medical equipment and the newly inducted doctors and staff for ensuring efficient service delivery for general public.