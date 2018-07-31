Whose house is this?

In March 2016, the Islamabad High Court Islamabad passed an order directing the CDA to hear the pleas of plot owners in Sector E-11, Islamabad. Many people were allotted land in the sector by the CDA, but in 2002 the authorities cancelled plot owners’ title of the land. Subsequently, in 2008/2009 this cancellation was revoked. But, as a result, certain affected operative societies working in Sector E-11 went to the Islamabad High Court and the above mentioned order was passed by the court.

About two and a half years have passed, but the CDA does not seem to be moving towards the finalisation of the cases. This is adversely affecting the valuable rights of the parties. Of course, there has been a lot of shuffling of the CDA staff in the previous years, but now that the general elections are over and the clouds have cleared, the CDA chairman must look into the matter and provide relief to the affected parties.

Dr Mustaq Ali Qureshi

Islamabad