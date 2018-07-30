Youth plant saplings in D-12

Islamabad : Contributing to the efforts for increasing the city's green cover, the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club on Sunday joined the ‘Plant a Tree Movement’ to strengthen its ‘grow a plant, own a tree’ campaign launched three years ago.

The young IDCLC members and the green activists planted saplings of variety of plants in the D-12/4 Park and in and around the green belt, and the green belts around the Faisal Mosque.

The enthusiasts did the tree plantation without any support from the city managers.

The organisers brought their own plants and water in small containers for the plantation. Even the pits were dug by themselves. It is indeed a remarkable and exemplary work done by the citizens that shall be replicated by others in their own sectors of residence.

Development Communications network (Devcom-Pakistan) founded the IDCLC three years ago and still supports the environmental conservation and awareness-raising initiatives of the young.

The Devcom-Pakistan supported another IDCLC tree plantation and distributed certificates of appreciation among the young tree-planters to encourage their environment friendly practices.

Speaking on the occasion, the Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed said the citizens’ role is becoming vital in reclaiming green cities.

He said the citizens’ conscious efforts would shake the conscience of the city managers who have become part of the environment unfriendly development. "The citizens’ collaboration would dent the unholy nexus of influential segments of society involved in degradation of environment."

Munir Ahmed urged the participant to spread the message of boycotting the corporates damaging the environment and not fulfilling their corporate social responsibility. Citizens shall also boycott the restaurants and residencies damaging and polluting the Margalla Hills National Park.

He pledged that Devcom-Pakistan would continue to support the IDCLC green initiatives. He urged the other leading environmental organisations to engage and support the young in their civic and environmental services.

IDCLC president Haares Munir said different schools would also be engaged in the future tree plantation and environmental clean-up drives.

"The youths have urge and energy to take up such kind of initiatives and help improve the environmental conditions around themselves."

He said the Capital Development Authority and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad would focus more on reducing the damage to the environment than taking meagre steps for greening it.

Haares Munir said the IDCLC also engaged some students from the local madrassah in the tree plantation in the greenbelt of D-12/4.

The students of the seminary were informed about the importance of plants and threes. IDCLC would have a greening the city drive with the students of seminaries as well.

Usman Habib, the coordinator of the Plant a Tree, was of the view that all the groups shall integrate their efforts to form a bigger synergy to save the green nature of the city. The rapid infrastructural growth has deteriorated the environment quite briskly.

Bazgha Amjad, one of the participants of tree plantation, said we need more trees if we need to breathe in a clean air and the green cover is very important to cool-down the local temperature and environmental conditions.