Election 2018

While the PTI has won Election 2018, leaders of opposition parties have expressed concerns over the transparency of the entire process. The ECP, however, has reiterated that the process was fair and there has been no irregularity. Now that the PTI has won and it is in the position to make the government in the centre, it has to work a lot harder in order to achieve all targets.

From ensuring a corruption-free Pakistan to protecting people’s lives and property, the PTI has to tackle so many challenges. Imran Khan has also to put great focus on improving the country’s relationship with neighbouring countries including India and Afghanistan. Although Imran Khan is ready to wear the crown, he should also be ready to face the responsibilities that power has brought to him.

Iqra Javed Akhtar

Lahore