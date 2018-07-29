Mian Abdul Qadir passes away

LAHORE : Pakistan’s senior most bureaucrat and former Pakistan Railways Chairman Mian Abdul Qadir passed away in Lahore on July 27.

He started his illustrious career spanning over 34 years after passing the All India Competition held by the Indian Public Service Commission in 1941. He joined the Indian Railway Service at Calcutta that year. After partition, he held key positions in Pakistan Railways. In 1958, he was awarded Tamgha-e-Pakistan by the government for rendering meritorious services. He authored the first and second five-year plan of Pakistan Railways besides writing extensively on transportation-related topics. He was also the President of Pakistan Arts Council in the 70s. He served as a member of the Federal Public Accounts Committee from 1977 to 1985. He was father of Irfan Qadir, former Attorney General for Pakistan. Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held on Sunday July 29 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Ground No. 9 on Main Sarwar Avenue, Sarwar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt.