Election 2018: Over 4.6m votes cast in favour of religious parties

ISLAMABAD: General Election 2018 results, released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), revealed that 4,674,545 votes were cast in favour of members of religious parties, who contested for National Assembly seats across the country.

Representatives of religious parties received the highest number of votes from Punjab — a total 1,859,198 votes from National Assembly constituencies of NA-55 to NA-195.

The second highest votes in favour of candidates of religious parties were cast in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 1,347,367 votes were cast for leaders of various religious parties in NA-1 to NA-51.

Meanwhile in Sindh, 1,124,047 votes and in Balochistan 304,129 votes were cast in favour of religious party candidates from NA seats of NA-196 to NA-256 and NA-257 to NA-272, respectively.

Further, during the July 25 polls, religious party representatives received a total 39,804 votes from three Islamabad constituencies — NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, an alliance of religious political parties, secured 12 National Assembly seats in the July 25 polls.