Decision on new KP CM soon: Atif

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mohammad Atif Khan, who is one of chief ministerial aspirants, on Saturday said that Imran Khan would soon decide on the new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to The News, Atif Khan said that party head Imran Khan’s first priority was to make government in Punjab.

“Imran will name the chief minister for KP once he deals with the issues of the federal and Punjab governments,” Atif Khan said, adding that the party had got two-third majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Atif Khan added that Imran Khan would decide the chief minister issue on merit.

The PTI leader said that the PTI government would implement its reform agenda and work for the development of the province.

He added that the masses of the province voted the PTI to power on the basis of its performance in the last five years.