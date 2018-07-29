Charsadda ANP office-bearers quit

CHARSADDA: The district office-bearers of Awami National Party on Saturday quit offices over poor performance in the recently held elections.

Speaking at a press conference here, ANP district president Barrister Arshad Abdullah said that the party office-bearers resigned for not showing satisfactory results in the polls.

“We failed to come up to the expectations as the party has failed to achieve the desired results in the elections,” Arshad Abdullah said and added that struggles and sacrifices as the party workers would continue.

The ANP had lost all two National Assembly and four provincial assembly seats in the district.

District general secretary Muhammad Ahmad Khan, deputy general secretary Said Baqir Shah Bacha and others were also present on the occasion. He said that the party workers and office-bearers strive hard to make ANP victorious in the elections. “We apologise to the party activists and leadership for the poor performance in the election,” he added.